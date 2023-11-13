Home » Long-time head of the Wartburg in Eisenach died
Long-time head of the Wartburg in Eisenach died

The long-time captain of the Wartburg, Günter Schuchardt, is dead. As the Wartburg Foundation announced, he died on Monday after a long illness. Schuchardt was head of the Wartburg from 1995 to 2021, which has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999 and is a magnet for visitors in Thuringia.

In October he received the Thuringian Order of Merit from Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (Left). The art and cultural scientist dedicated a large part of his professional life to the Wartburg. Schuchardt was also active on the board of the Thuringian Museum Association for more than two decades and was its president from 2003 to 2019.

Luther exhibition during the corona pandemic

The Burghauptmann function is a kind of managing director of the Wartburg Foundation. The foundation, founded in 1992, has the task of preserving the Wartburg and its art treasures in a dignified manner as a cultural site of international standing and a monument to German history and making it accessible to the general public.

Before he retired, he opened an exhibition during the Corona pandemic that commemorated Martin Luther’s arrival at the Wartburg 500 years ago.

