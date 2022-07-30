The archive of the Iuav of Venice welcomes the appeal of some people from Belluno

LONGARONE. An appeal to save the building that houses the “Bambini del Vajont” elementary school. In the near future the structure, in the center of Longarone near the town hall, will be demolished due to the creation of the new school complex in the Malcolm area. This is possible thanks to Pnrr funds, approximately 7.5 million, arrived for school buildings with a project that is ranked first in the region.

The municipal administration will probably build a parking lot at that point but the plans are not yet defined although the demolition of the current middle and elementary schools is certain and indeed prompted by the planning action of the NRP. Instead, the name “Children of Vajont” will be preserved and will become the official title of the new school complex that will gather most of the Longarone complexes.

But the project set in motion a group of people from Belluno who requested the intervention of the project archive of the Iuav of Venice, the university’s research center for the conservation and collection of data on historical architecture.

«In recent weeks», is the appeal published on the Facebook page “Iuav project archive”, «the announcement for the construction of the new school complex in Longarone, included in the Pnrr, has been published. The two school complexes, elementary school and middle school, currently in use, will be demolished to meet the requirements of the tender. The “Bambini del Vajont” school is a 1964 work by the architect Costantino Dardi and I think it is superfluous to dwell on the architectural quality of this work, as well as its historical value as one of the first realizations after Vajont ».

«This appeal comes from a group of citizens of Belluno», underlines the Iuav project archive, «which we welcome and disseminate motivated by great concern about the fate of the Italian 20th century architectural heritage. It is our intention to support the actions aimed at building a debate that safeguards the cultural heritage of the Italian twentieth century and at the same time favors the formation of didactic spaces, also reflecting on the hypothesis of restoration and expansion ».

Then there is a historical note presented by Iuav in which Costantino Dardi presented his elementary school: «Planimetrically, the project is characterized by the iteration of a spatial module, consisting of the classroom, along two orthogonal lines. The relationship between the basic modules determines the formation of arcaded spaces outside and inside classrooms reserved for collective activities, games and entertainment, according to the didactic cycles ».

Meanwhile, the building has entered the list of places in the heart of the national FAI in the list of civil buildings architectural heritage.cabbage enrico