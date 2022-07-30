Home Sports Tottenham-Roma 0-1, Ibanez decides on an assist from Dybala – Sport – Football
Tottenham-Roma 0-1, Ibanez decides on an assist from Dybala – Sport – Football

Haifa, July 30, 2022 – La Roma he faced and defeated Tottenham’s Antonio Conte. The Giallorossi won 1-0, in the first official match of Paulo Dybala with his new jersey. The Argentine himself put on the scoresheet the assist from the flag that propitiated the goal of Ibanez, decisive for the final result. The capitoline of José Mourinhoin their penultimate pre-season friendly match, they showed good intensity and some interesting game plot in the first half, only to decline, physiologically, in the second half.

First half

Antonio Conte lines up his team with 3-4-2-1, with Son, Kulusevski e Kane protagonists forward e Perisic and Doherty on the outsides. José Mourinho approaches the match with a specular form, which sees Pellegrini in the middle of the field e Dybala e Zaniolo behind the only tip Abraham. The Roma go a thousand: Zalewski penetrates to the left, enters the area and serves low shot Dybala, who kicks on goal from the heart of the area; a rejected favors Abraham for a moment, who does not grab the ball, on which the Argentine again pounces, who finally finds the opposition of Lories. Al 9′ Pellegrini he looks for the joker on a free kick, but the ball ends up high. The minutes and the Tottenham gets acquainted with the field. Many launches to look for the wings, with various external penetrations that put the Giallorossi in difficulty. At 24 ‘ Son takes advantage of a bank and kicks on the fly, without finding the mirror of the goal. The capitolians take the lead in the 29th minute: Dybala brush a nice corner from the left, Ibanez comes running on the edge of the small area and with his header punishes Spurs. The Londoners push into the final, relying on some personal initiative of Perisic, who tries his luck a couple of times from outside the box. The teams go to rest with the men of Mourinho ahead 1-0.

Second half

In the second half, as expected, i rhythms drop considerably. Especially the Roma, with a couple of weeks of work still to be done before Serie A starts, turn down the intensity. The Tottenham then he pushes and looks for a draw: in the 54th minute Perisic it still highlights with a round shot, which goes off wide. At 73 minutes the Giallorossi have a blaze, with Zaniolo which is providentially stopped in the area by Romero. Tempers heat up, despite the friendly match, and the referee has to unravel some trouble because of the tension on the pitch. Kane has a gigantic chance in the final, but his header ends high over the crossbar.

