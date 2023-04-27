Home » Lottery dedicates raffle to the 15th anniversary of the Salvadoran Institute for Teacher Welfare
News

Lottery dedicates raffle to the 15th anniversary of the Salvadoran Institute for Teacher Welfare

by admin
Lottery dedicates raffle to the 15th anniversary of the Salvadoran Institute for Teacher Welfare

The event took place in the National Lottery Multiple Use Room, and began at 1:00 pm, with the words of Hector Aguiar, general manager of the Lottery.

“This Wednesday we are pleased to celebrate this raffle for the Salvadoran Institute for Teacher Well-being, an institution that for 15 years has worked hard to improve the quality of life and well-being of public servant teachers. Since its founding, the ISBM has been an unconditional ally of public sector educators in our country, providing a wide variety of services and benefits for them and their beneficiaries,” said Aguiar.

The Salvadoran Institute for Teacher Welfare as an autonomous institution of the State, its main mission is to guarantee the well-being of its affiliates, bearing in mind how important the educational sector is in the progress of the country, therefore, they constantly work on improving the services that offer to this sector.

The authorities called on those who are not yet registered to do so, so that their families can receive all the benefits that the institution offers; Because by mandate of President Nayib Bukele, all institutions must work for the well-being of Salvadorans, with the purpose of building a more just and equitable society, in which everyone has the same opportunities.

And as part of the tribute to its anniversary this week, thousands of twentieths with a design alluding to the institution circulated throughout the country.

Among the grand prizes in this drawing were the third for $10,000, the second for $20,000 and the first grand prize pool for $410,000.

Through the purchase of LOTRA, LOTÍN and DALE, the Lottery continues to develop its Juntos Hacemos Beneficencia program, with which they help the most vulnerable sectors of El Salvador.

You may also like

They wanted to avoid the march “Loja united...

Confirmed! Atlético Nacional will not continue giving resources...

pope synod – Tiscali News

The University of Kindu deplores the spoliation of...

Forma Tu Cuerpo, the company that came to...

Personal trainer killed in front of house, killer...

The new tournament ushered in the beach volleyball...

My dog ​​barks a lot and bothers the...

Revenge porn, the platform to delete your photos...

Deportivo Pereira receives Envigado with the need to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy