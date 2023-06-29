Lualaba: inauguration of a modern mineral evaluation laboratory in Mutshatsha

An ultra-modern laboratory of the Center for Expertise, Evaluation and Certification of Precious and Semi-Precious Mineral Substances (CEEC) was inaugurated on Tuesday, June 27 at the trading center of Mutshatsha (Lualaba).

This laboratory makes it possible to determine the value, the weight and the nature of the minerals, according to the director general of the CEEC, Freddy Muamba Kanyinku.

