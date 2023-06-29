The PRO intern burns: Patricia Bullrich treated Larreta as “adventurous, opportunistic and contemptible”

The Intern at Together for Change tense again at the start of the campaign for the PASO. It is that the Buenos Aires head of government and presidential candidate of the PRO, Horacio Rodriguez Larretaaffirmed that the model that its competitor intends to apply in the interior of space, Patricia BullrichThe ex-president already tried Mauricio Macri and “failed“So the response from the former Minister of Security was not long in coming and she tried to “advantageous, opportunistic and contemptible”.

Consulted by the newspaper ClarionPatricia Bullrich came out to answer Larreta with everything: “There are limits in a campaign. He is a total salesmanYou can’t say something like that about who was your political boss for so long. I find it very despicable“.

Patricia Bullrich spoke of her relationship with Rodríguez Larreta: “I would not go on vacation with him”

In addition, the owner of the PRO in license use described it as “opportunistic” and added: “He talks about the differences we have, about the speed at which we would make the changes… what he says is all very opportunistic.”

“I think of enormous moral turpitude, opportunism and lack of ethics that Larretawho boasts of having worked with Macri for 20 years, will do anything to get a vote,” Bullrich said.

Larreta: “Patricia Bullrich’s model is like Macri’s, and it failed”

He Patricia Bullrich’s model “failed, it is the one that Mauricio Macri tried,” highlighted Rodríguez Larreta in statements to Radio The Network. In that sense, he argued: “We are both part of Together for Change, that is why we have a common vision of where Argentina should go. Now, we differ on how and that makes all the difference.”

“The how is the difference between achieving it or not“, stressed the Buenos Aires president in a clear differentiation from his opponent in the JxC primaries, which will be next August 13.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Patricia Bullrich, and Mauricio Macri.

“Patricia proposes, from the strong message, to express the will, ‘What are we going to’… and that’s not how it worked,” he explained. .

“It is the history of Argentina, we have spent 100 years of antinomies, fights, that ‘he who does not think like me is the enemy, and we must kill him’, that everything the political adversary says is wrong, that the new government It has to start from scratch. That model failed, look how we are today, following that model; that’s what Mauricio Macri tried,” Rodríguez Larreta said. .

The crossover between the pre-candidates to compete in October for the Casa Rosada once again heats up the internal one in the yellow party and in the coalition, which burned three weeks ago after the attempt by Rodríguez Larreta and allies to create a “front of fronts” with the Governor of Córdoba and presidential candidate, Juan Schiaretti.

Luis Petri and Néstor Grindetti also responded to Larreta

Bullrich’s running mate, louis petriresponded to Rodríguez Larreta from his Twitter account: “It is disappointing listening to @horaciorlarreta criticize @PatoBullrich and @mauriciomacri more than the real people responsible for the disaster in the country, which are Kirchnerism and Massa. Not everything is worth it, we are not the same, majorities are not built with those who despise republican values ​​and encourage decadent populism in Argentina, they are faced with courage and bravery!”

The “shock measures” for the first 45 days proposed by Luis Petri, Patricia Bullrich’s vice candidate

In turn, also on Twitter, the pre-candidate for governor on Bullrich’s list, Nestor Grindettipointed out: “Who can say that the insertion of Argentina in the world as never before in its history was a failure? Who can say that the fight against drug trafficking and insecurity, always putting ourselves on the side of the people, was a failure? “.

“Who can say that the recovery of Argentina’s energy matrix was a failure? Who can say that advancing in the modernization of the State, transparency in public works and the independence of powers was a failure?” he commented.

And he concluded: “I regret these expressions coming from someone who is part of our space and is a founding member of it. not worth everything!”.

ED

