The Milan prosecutor’s office is considering arranging a kinematic consultancy, entrusted to experts, to verify the speed at which the tram that hit yesterday morning was traveling Luca Marengoni, the 14-year-old who died in via Tito Livio while he was cycling to school. In the investigation, coordinated by the prosecutor Maria Cristina Ria and conducted by the local police, the ATM driver is being investigated, as an act due to carry out all the investigations, for manslaughter on the road.

From a first reconstruction and from the first testimonies it emerged that the driver would have played and tried to brake but the boy was found, who had just turned into an area with no crossing allowed, in front of the tracks and overwhelmed him without being able to stop .

Luca Marengoni died on his bike, the testimonies: “That intersection is too dangerous, we need to intervene” by Miriam Romano

09 November 2022



In the investigations, the phase of hearing witnesses is being completed in these hours and the documents of the first investigations have arrived today at the Prosecutor’s Office. Investigators are also viewing cameras in the area, while the driver’s alcohol test failed and full toxicology results are pending. Also ordered the seizure of the tram with analysis on the ‘black’ box and on the internal cameras, of the bicycle, in addition to autopsy examinations.

A boy who died on a bike in Milan, the condolences of Minister Valditara

“I offer my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family of Luca Marengoni, the very young student who died in a tragic accident in Milan, while on his way to his school. I express my condolences and the closeness of the Ministry of Education and Merit and also my personal to his classmates and to his teachers at the Liceo ‘Einstein’, for a mourning that affects the entire Milanese and Italian school community “. This is what the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara declares.