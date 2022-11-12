Home News Lukou District Announcement on Regional Nucleic Acid Testing Arrangements on November 12
Lukou District Announcement on Regional Nucleic Acid Testing Arrangements on November 12

2022-11-12 01:49:27

Resident friends:

Lukou District will gradually enter normal epidemic prevention and control, and nucleic acid testing has also undergone new changes.

1. Detection time

November 12th8:00start

2. Nucleic acid detection objects

High-risk groups: Youzhen Village, Lukou Town, home quarantine objects in various towns, and people with red and yellow codes who are not in close contact.

3. Nucleic acid detection method

The key group of Youzhen Village (the group where the positive cases are located) will be in charge of one person, and the other groups will be in charge of each household, and door-to-door sampling will be implemented.

Persons with non-intensive red codes and yellow codes shall be sampled at village (community) locations.

Fourth, matters needing attention

1. Home sampling from Youzhen Village. Personnel with red and yellow codes that are not in close contact should take good care of personal protection, wear masks, go to the test according to the arrangement of the town, line up in an orderly manner according to the on-site guidelines, and maintain “3+2“meter safe distance.

2. After all personnel have completed the nucleic acid,leave immediately

3. Home isolation personnel strictly implement the home isolation requirements.

4、The old local tax bureau is located at the sampling points of the red code and yellow code that are not closely connected in the urban area, and the sampling time is 8:00-11:30, 14:00-17:00.

Please cooperate actively and earnestly fulfill the obligations of epidemic prevention and control.

Source: Pocket Lukou

Author: Lukou District Health Bureau

Editor: He Xiaoqing

