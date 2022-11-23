VITO D’ASIO. A plant falls on him, crushing his leg. A woodcutter was seriously injured on the morning of Wednesday 23 November, during the cutting operations of some trees in the woods in the Ross hamlet of Vito d’Asio. Nue112 was called by a person who was working with him.

The accident occurred because the plant he had just cut fell on another tree breaking the top part which overwhelmed him falling on a lower limb. On site, sent by Sores, the technicians of the Maniago Alpine Rescue station, the firefighters and the ambulance.

The air rescue crew was landed on the spot with the winch to stabilize and pack up the wounded man with the help of the ground crews who had arrived on site in the meantime. Then the wounded man was carried for about ten meters across an escarpment, securing the stretcher with ropes, until he reached the road, where recovery with the winch was easier.

The man was airlifted to the Pordenone hospital. The rescue operation lasted about two hours, between 10 and 12.