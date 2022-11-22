Tragedy yesterday morning in the woods of Igne: Siro Bez, 48 years old local, while he was collecting wood he was run over by a tree. The attempts to save him by the doctors who arrived on the spot were useless: there was nothing they could do for him.

Yesterday was supposed to be a day like many others: making wood for Siro Bez and for all the residents of Igne is almost an activity that is practically learned as a child, so much so that some say that «here in Igne you are born with a chainsaw in your hand ». The victim also during the summer period he had also worked as a forester for some time. In short, Siro Bez was an expert lumberjack.

Yesterday morning, together with two other friends, he had breakfast as he used to do on Sunday morning at the bar in the square. A coffee, maybe a brioche, a chat and then around 8 the group left for Casera Perera between Igne and Soffranco, a locality about a hundred meters above the former state road 251. The promise, upon leaving the public place where Siro was known, was to meet again around noon for the usual aperitif before lunch and for another greeting. But this promise, unfortunately, was not fulfilled.



The three friends, having arrived in the woods, therefore began their business: the idea was to stock up on some wood, given that today the cost of energy has skyrocketed.

At one point, it was just after 9.30, but the accident happened. A plant that had just been cut fell on Bez. The impact with the 48-year-old’s body was devastating. The call from the comrades to 118 was immediate.

The ambulance and also the Suem helicopter arrived on the spot in a short time, together with the carabinieri of Longarone. The medical staff of the ambulance immediately began to revive the 48-year-old who was now unconscious, while the medical team and the helicopter rescue technician were disembarked from the helicopter with a winch, who then took over the maneuvers.



But unfortunately, the doctor was left with nothing but to confirm the death of the man as a result of the very serious traumas reported.

The carabinieri then collected the testimonies of the victim’s two companions and they also notified the magistrate on duty who shortly after ordered the delivery of the body to the family members. The lifeless body of Siro Bez was then transported to a mortuary cell in Longarone.

The news of his tragic death made the rounds of Igne in a few minutes, this fraction of a few hundred inhabitants leaving everyone in despair and incredulity.