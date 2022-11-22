Another product recall: this time it’s about eggs.

The Ministry of Health has had to recall 3 brands of eggs because they contain salmonella.

On November 15, the Ministry of Health recalled 3 brands of eggs because they could contain traces of salmonella. Here are brands and lots.

The reason for the recall is clearly indicated on the salute.gov.it website: “Positivity for Salmonella Enteriditis following official sampling of laying hens feces. Carried out by ASUR Area Vasta 2 on 27/10/2022 cod. all. 036AN089. Test report no. 85652 of 05/11/2022″.

Consumers are warned as follows: “Dear customer, we ask you not to consume the product and to return the packaging in your possession to the point of sale where you purchased it”.

1. Fresh eggs under the Uova Pazzaglia brand

The name or company name of the OSA is Uova Pazzaglia di Battaglia Luca, the headquarters of the plant are in Budrio di Longiano (FC). The identification mark of the establishment/manufacturer is: IT 040017.

The lots are:

431001

441001

While the expiry date is the one set with a limit between 22 and 28/11/2022.

2. Eggs POULTRY OVOTRI Srl

The name or company name of the FBO under which the product is marketed is OVOTRI srl Via S.Pietro, 3 62020 CALDAROLA (MC) with headquarters in Via S.Pietro, 3 62020 CALDAROLA (MC).

The batch numbers and their storage date are as follows:

141122A (14/11/2022)

181122A (11/18/2022)

251122A (25/11/2022)

3. COPAV eggs, Aurora SRL brand

The name or company name of the FBO under which the product is marketed is AURORA SRL – COPAV with headquarters in FALCONARA MARITTIMA (AN), Operational headquarters: Via del lavoro, 21. The identification mark of the factory and the manufacturer is AURORA SRL N. RECOGNITION CEIT WOL80.

The lot numbers of the eggs withdrawn and expiry date or minimum shelf life are:

22420650AVI – (16.11.22)

22420655AVI – (17.11.22)

22430669AVI – (23.11.22)

22440674AVI – (27.11.22)

22420634AVI – (14.11.2022)

22420648AVI – (16.11.2022)