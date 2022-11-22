A triple for Gesteco. And for those who attended that basket. Live: his father, as well as president, Davide; the rest of his family, with his uncles present in Forlì. In addition to the fans, who were able to enjoy the success of the Pilla boys even from home. A victory propitiated by Enrico Micalich’s center, who came benevolent, almost karmic, in the final, to reward the Eagles. As well as the commitment shown so far by the very young class of 2004.

Thus, on a historic stage of the Italian wedged ball, the first, epic external triumph of the Ueb in the A2 championship arrived.

So let’s start with the two points obtained at the Unieuro Arena: what was the victory?

«A stupendous victory, although it came at the end of a dirty game, not beautiful to watch. We fought with all our energy against one of the favorites to win the championship. We really gave everything and in the end those who fight, those who put their heart into it, are always right. This success will remain forever in everyone’s memories.”

So how was your game in Romagna?

“It gave me incredible sensations. I knew I was going to play, I was ready, I had been preparing all week. I didn’t know when my turn would start, because a lot depended on the physical conditions of my teammates, given the emergency situation we found ourselves facing».

How did she feel when coach sent her on the foreign exchange cube?

«I was a little excited. Playing in Forlì, in front of so many people, with my relatives in the stands… However, once I entered the field, I concentrated only on helping the team win. And I had a blast. After all, that’s why I play.”

Did you also enjoy the ending, that tight ending?

“Definitely. There was a bit of anxiety when I had to relieve Mouaha after his fifth foul. But above all I was happy: it was something I had dreamed of for some time, for which I worked hard».

So let’s come to the triple that finally gave you the lead: how did it go?

«When the ball came to me from Jack Dell’Agnello, I didn’t think twice and, to myself, I said, ‘this is my shot’. I pulled and…” And? “I’m glad he came in. But this is just a small step. I certainly don’t want to stop here: I want to keep improving, day after day, trying to convince the coach to give me more and more minutes».

Who are you dedicating this moment to?

«The victory in Cividale, which always follows us warmly. I am our sixth man, even on the road. And it is not a simple sentence thrown there. Then I dedicate it to ourselves, because we are working hard, every week, to do better and better».

That basket instead?

«I admit that, when the ball went in, I only thought about getting back on defense and putting myself in the zone (laughs, ed). But I feel like dedicating it to all the people who are close to me, especially my family. Forlì is an important place, it is where my father was born. Seeing him and my relatives so happy… is something I will always remember».

Father, president: how do you experience the relationship with the person who, for you, is both?

«Whether as a father or as president, depending on the context: ours is a pure relationship. He gives me advice, he pushes me, he stays close to me. Even on Sunday, before the tap-off, we hugged and he told me to go on the pitch and have fun. He’s my mother hen: I’m happy to have made him proud, to have given him, together with my teammates, this victory. He deserves it: he and all of Cividale».

On November 20, 2019, among other things, she made her debut in A2.

«Al Carnera, with the Apu. It’s nice to think how, exactly three years later, I played my first real match in A2, even scoring».