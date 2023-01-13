Home News Lushui City launches food safety inspection before Spring Festival
Original title: Lushui City conducts food safety inspections before the Spring Festival

On January 10, the Lushui City Food Safety Committee organized a law enforcement inspection team to conduct food safety inspections on food production, processing, and sales companies and units such as catering restaurants, pig slaughterhouses, farmers markets, and supermarkets within the jurisdiction to ensure that people’s festival food Safety.

The inspection team focuses on special inspections on grain products, meat products, edible oil, dairy products, alcohol, beverages, condiments, health foods, new year food and special equipment. Urge catering service providers to further establish the concept of legal operation, integrity and self-discipline, effectively implement the main responsibility of food safety, earnestly carry out self-examination and self-correction, and truly implement food safety work during the festival.

The inspection team requires that all member units of the Municipal Food Safety Commission should strengthen food safety management, enhance service awareness, enhance market vitality, strengthen market supervision and management, and fully implement various food safety protection measures in accordance with their respective job responsibilities. It is necessary to strengthen the safety supervision of key areas, links and varieties, do a good job of emergency duty during the festival, accept and deal with various consumer complaints and reports in a timely manner, and fully guarantee the consumption safety of the masses during the festival.

Up to now, the inspection team has inspected 168 food production and operation enterprises and 15 special equipment users. (Correspondent Yu Bohua)

