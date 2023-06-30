Lutago massacre: the word passes to the defense experts – Trentino AA/S

“BAC at time of accident lower”

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, JUNE 29 – New hearing in the trial against Stefan Lechner, the 29-year-old from Chienes who, on the night between 4 and 5 January 2020, in Luttach, at the wheel of his Audi TT with a blood alcohol content of four times higher than the permitted limit, ran over a group of boys, killing seven. He is charged with vehicular manslaughter, grievous bodily harm and driving under the influence. In the event of a conviction, he risks up to 18 years (which decrease to 12 due to the abbreviated procedure).



Two defense consultants were heard today.



Raffaele Giorgetti, professor at the Polytechnic University of the Marches, argued that the accused’s blood alcohol level, at the time of the accident, was lower than that assumed by the prosecutor: the fact that the two alcohol tests had given, as values, 1, 97 and 2.09 grams per litre, would demonstrate that Lechner was still in the absorption phase. The other consultant, Roberto Rondinelli, coroner of Padua, argued that the flashing light made by the driver of the bus from which the boys had got off in the direction of Lechner, would have dazzled him and made him blind for at least a second. The hearing was postponed to November 29 for the discussion, the prosecutor’s requests and the sentence.



(ANSA).



