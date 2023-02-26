The renowned vallenato singer Poncho Zuleta surprised all his followers with a great gesture of love for his girlfriend Maria Marriaga. The artist gave her a luxurious high-end van, as a token of her love and thanks for the support and company she has given him in recent years.

The van, which was personalized with the couple’s name on the upholstery, is a luxury model with special features that make it one of a kind. According to sources close to the singer, the gift is a sign of the great love that Zuleta feels for Marriaga, who has been a great partner of hers in her artistic career and in her personal life.

The news has generated great expectations among the singer’s followers, who have celebrated the gesture of love and congratulated the couple on this great moment. In addition, many have highlighted the fact that Zuleta has shown her love in such a special way and have highlighted the importance of maintaining romance and passion in a relationship despite the passage of time.