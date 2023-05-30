Lvmh Métiers D’Art formalizes the acquisition of the majority of Nuti Ivo

The number one of French luxury Lvmhthrough its division Metiers d’Artafter first press reports last October, he formalized the acquisition of the majority of the company Nuti Ivohistoric tannery in the district of Santa Croce sull’Arno (Pisa).

As manufacturing excellence with a great tradition, the Nuti Ivo group joins the selected group of international companies that are part of Lvmh Métiers d’Art, a division of the transalpine group created in 2015 in order to protect, develop and guarantee the long-term access to raw materials and artisan savoir-faire on a global level for luxury players.

The Italian group was born in Santa Croce sull’Arno in 1955 from the entrepreneurial desire of Ivo Nuti, which begins the company’s history with just 15 employees. Today the company is managed by the second generation of the Nuti family and has four production centers in Italy and a total of 300 employees. The company, specialized in the processing of bovine leather for the high-end accessories sector, and also active in vegetable tanning processes, still produces in the Tuscan territory of origin, guaranteeing constant control and monitoring, as well as rigorous working standards, while exporting the 85% of production abroad, with the main global luxury brands as customers. In 2021 the group achieved a turnover of 58.7 million euros with a net profit of 8.65 million.

“Since its inception Lvmh Métiers d’Art has been in the business of ensuring a future, giving new opportunities, to local craftsmanship excellence which, alone, in the new scenarios of the luxury industry, could struggle to maintain an international projection” , he comments in a note Matthew de Rosa, CEO of Lvmh Métiers d’Art. “Our job is to establish lasting partnerships and create value. I am therefore extremely happy and proud to announce today the entry of Nuti Ivo into Lvmh Métiers d’Art, which I like to see as a contemporary community of entrepreneurs and craftsmen, who communicate and exchange experience and savoir-faire, while maintaining its own identity, and to which we offer, as a group, a solid infrastructure and operational support: in the commercial area, in human resources, in research and development”.

“Becoming part of a group like Lvmh Métiers d’Art is for us the natural evolution of our history, after more than 40 years of collaborations with the best brands in the world it is a nice recognition”, he adds Fabrizio Nuti, president and CEO of the Nuti Ivo group. “For us it is a new beginning, a new departure, which serves as an incentive for us to grow and improve in all areas of our savoir faire guaranteeing a future for our history and our company, thanks to the support of Lvmh Métiers d’Art ”.