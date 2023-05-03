M5S against Valditara: “We are the only ones fighting against the closure of institutions, but Valditara gets nervous and doesn’t respond”

“A week ago, the majority and the government rejected our motion against the mergers and closures of schools envisaged in the budget law. There are about 700 institutions at risk for the next school year, and it seems that we are the only ones to oppose this worrying situation”.

So the exponents of the 5 Star Movement in the education committee in the Chamber, after the intervention in the classroom at question time with Minister Valditara, during which the deputies Susanna Cherchi and Gaetano Amato of the M5S intervened.

“During the question time in the Chamber, we raised the issue again to Minister Valditara, who recently presented a vague “Southern Agenda”, of which no further details have been provided at the moment. Valditara seems to ignore or pretend not to know that the closures will mainly affect the South, the region that suffers most from early school leaving. If that bothers him, we’re sorry, but families and students will be even more unhappy, despite promises about the birth rate.”

“If we add to this the prospect of autonomy proposed by Calderoli, which will divide the national school system, and other unresolved problems such as the situation of specialized teachers abroad, overcrowding, precariousness and the salaries of school staff, the panorama becomes even more worrying. We have not received answers from Valditara on these issues, but the situation is becoming increasingly unsustainable”conclude.