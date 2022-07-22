Listen to the audio version of the article

The crisis of the Draghi government shakes the balance in the parties. If the League remains apparently compact around Salvini’s line at the moment, Draghi’s fall has claimed victims at Forza Italia, first with the farewell of Minister Maria Stella Gelmini. And the next day, with the abandonment of the Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta, (“Forza Italia has betrayed its history and its values. It is not I who leave, it is Forza Italia that leaves itself”) followed closely by Senator Andrea Cangini and the distancing of the minister for the south Mara Carfagna.

On Wednesday, at the end of a frantic day, with the center-right of the government ready not to participate in the vote for the confidence on the Casini resolution shared by the center-left, the tear of Gelimini, one of the historical and weighty exponents of the party of Silvio Berlusconi, arrived, who for some time he had been suffering from the management of the party.

The abandonment of the forced ministers

Fi seems to be split in an ever clearer way between a minority “draghian” current of centrist inspiration, and a majority one closer to the axis with Lega and Fratelli d’Italia. But the second is now prevailing, with the abandonment of Brunetta as well, who says: “The increasingly narrow vertices of Forza Italia have flattened themselves on the worst sovereign populism, sacrificing a champion like Draghi, Italian pride in the world, on the altar of more shortsighted electoral opportunism “. Andrea Cangini also left Forza Italia. This was confirmed by the Italian senator, who voted for confidence in the Draghi government in dissent from the party, remaining in the classroom unlike the other forces. And in the evening came Mara Carfagna’s distancing (“What happened yesterday represents a break with the world of values ​​in which I have always believed that it requires me to distance myself and start a serious political reflection”).

Waiting for the moves of the “dragon” patrol in Fi

Now, it will be necessary to understand if other Azzurri will follow the “exiles” in a new political adventure. The rumors of a split in Forza Italia’s “draghiani” squad become non-existent: among the suspects for a rupture there are those deputies who on Sunday, after Gelmini’s interview with Repubblica in which he asked the majority (and his party) not to place conditions on the premier, Roberto Caon, Giusy Versace, Annalisa Baroni, Erica Mazzetti, Claudia Porchietto have come out publicly to express support for the minister.

The clash broke out in the M5s

Meanwhile, the M5s is also increasingly torn apart. On 6 July Giuseppe Conte had presented to the premier a document in 9 points with some claims (from the superbonus, to the minimum wage, to the citizenship income) considered essential for grillino support for the government. And two sides have been created. On the one hand the governors (50 between the House and the Senate) led by Davide Crippa, group leader in the House who intended to support Draghi, and on the other the hard and pure hawks who pushed for an exit from the executive. In the end, the Movement remained compact, not voting for confidence but not leaving the classroom to avoid missing the quorum. The redde rationem, however, is only postponed. The epilogue of the Draghi government will also be the crossroads for many grillini who have not shared the line of Giuseppe Conte for some time. And it will mark the end of the wide field with the Pd