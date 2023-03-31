On the afternoon of March 30, Mr. Ma Ying-jeou led young students from Taiwan to visit Wuhan University and had a discussion with the students of the school.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Cai Yang

Xinhua News Agency, Wuhan, March 30th (Reporters Wang Chenghao, Chen Jianxing, Yu Pei) In March, Fangfei is full of spring. On the afternoon of the 30th, Mr. Ma Ying-jeou led young students from Taiwan to visit Wuhan University and had a discussion with the students of the school.

Zhang Pingwen, President of Wuhan University, said in his welcome speech that during the most beautiful season of Luojia Mountain, Mr. Ma Ying-jeou and his party visited the school, and young people from both sides of the strait gathered on the shore of East Lake, opening a new chapter of exchanges. Scholars of successive dynasties at Wuhan University have written a rich and colorful chapter in cross-strait exchanges. Wuhan University actively participates in the promotion of cross-strait education, academic, and youth exchanges, and strives to create favorable conditions for Taiwanese students to study, live, and find employment. It is hoped that young people on both sides of the strait will strengthen exchanges, work together and work together, so that the youth will shine in the process of realizing the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Ma Ying-jeou said in his speech that he had waited too long to come to the mainland for the first time. This time, it was only the third day, and I have already seen many familiar people and scenes. There are countless ties between the two sides of the strait, which made him feel very cordial after coming here. There are many things that can be done on both sides of the strait. The most important thing is to let young people on both sides of the strait get in touch with each other, get to know each other better, increase friendship, and gradually integrate together. I hope Wuhan University students can come to Taiwan for exchanges.

Afterwards, young students from both sides of the strait started exchanges and discussions. A “youth date” across the strait is full of enthusiasm, stirring up common thinking about dreams and struggles, and showing a valuable friendship of mutual learning and heart-to-heart exchange.

Ma Ying-jeou summed up his comments by saying that it is necessary to restore and expand exchanges, create new projects, and connect students from both sides of the strait through various means. We hope to promote cross-strait student exchanges and enhance mutual understanding. The people on both sides of the strait share the same language and race, and exchanges can truly bring us together. Revitalizing China is our goal.

“The exchanges were very active. I felt the feelings of the Chinese nation deep in everyone’s hearts and recognized our common cultural genes.” Wang Yixuan, a 2019 Taiwanese student at the School of Journalism and Communication of Wuhan University, said in an interview that she will actively participate in cross-strait exchanges, especially It is an exchange between young people. I hope that the new generations on both sides of the strait will join hands to realize their dreams and shoulder the historical mission of national rejuvenation.

Zhang Yumeng, a Wuhan University student who often organizes and participates in cross-strait student exchange activities, actively spoke in the symposium, actively answering questions from Taiwanese students about cross-strait youth exchanges and employment prospects. She told reporters that no matter in the daily communication with Taiwanese students or in today’s exchange and discussion, she deeply felt that the two sides of the strait are family members, and the perception of Chinese culture by young people on both sides of the strait is common. There are many opportunities to know and understand each other, to become close friends and partners, and to create a better future together.

It is understood that Wuhan University has signed cooperation agreements with 30 Taiwanese universities and scientific research institutions, and carried out student exchanges with 24 universities. Since 2017, there have been more than 1,500 teacher-student exchanges with Taiwanese universities. The “Bridge·Dream” cross-strait youth exchange camp was held There were more than 30 activities, attracting more than 500 teachers and students from Taiwan to come to the school for academic seminars and cultural visits.

