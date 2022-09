Accident on the riser, the driver injured

ALBIANO D’IVREA. autonomous accident on the Ivrea Santhia link road, before Albiano towards Santhia.

A van overturned on its side, the driver of the vehicle was injured and was transported in yellow code to Ivrea.

The fire brigade and helicopter rescue intervened on the spot. the injured was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Traffic was blocked in the direction of Santhia, with severe slowdowns in the direction of Turin / Ivrea