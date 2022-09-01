Now it’s official, the covid quarantine it won’t last a week anymore but five daysas long as the patient has a negative buffer and that it turns out asymptomatic for at least two days. This was established by the circular from the Ministry of Health in relation to the way in which Covid cases and close contacts are managed. The decision had already been widely anticipated by the press in recent days and confirmed yesterday by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza.

For cases that have always been asymptomatic or have been symptomatic at first but have been asymptomatic for at least 2 days, the isolation may end after 5, instead of the current 7, provided that an antigenic or molecular test is carried out, which is negative at the end. the period of isolation. In the event of persistent positivity, “the isolation can be interrupted at the end of the 14th day from the first positive swab (and no longer 21), regardless of whether the test is performed”.

The ministry – again according to the circular – assessed the global spread of the new omicron variant B.1.1.529 and considering the current evolution of the clinical picture of Covid, has updated the indications on case management and isolation methods. “For close contacts in cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the indications contained in the Circular of 30 March last are still in force”. The circular, signed by the director for the prevention of Ministry of Health Gianni Rezzawas issued “as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency – reads the circular – and of the opinion issued by the Superior Health Council on 24 August”.

THE MINISTRY CIRCULAR

Last updated: Thursday 1 September 2022, 10:19



© breaking latest news