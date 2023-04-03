Ma Ying-jeou, former president of the Republic of China, visited Hunan University on April 2, and said in a discussion with the students of the school: “Our country revised its constitution around 1997.” “Our country is divided into two parts, one is called Taiwan, One is called the mainland, and it’s all our Republic of China.” Ma Ying-jeou’s speech angered little pink, and they posted cursing on Weibo.

According to the CCP’s official media reports, on the morning of April 2, Mr. Ma Ying-jeou led young students from Taiwan to visit Hunan University and had a discussion with the students of the school. There were 28 students from Taiwan and 32 from Hunan University who participated in the discussion.

The video released by netizens shows that at the symposium, Ma Ying-jeou raised his hand to ask to speak. He said:“I was talking about the two sides of the strait. You may not know that our country revised its constitution around 1997. According to our definition, our country is divided into two parts, one is called the Taiwan area, and the other is called the mainland area. We are the Republic of China. “

Ma Ying-jeou also said: “In our Regulations on Relations Between Peoples Across the Taiwan Strait, Article 2 defines what is called the Taiwan area and what is called the mainland area. It is our territory other than Taiwan, Penghu, Jinma, and Taiwan, so whether it is in Taiwan or the mainland, it belongs to one China under the constitution. We are the Taiwan area, and you are the mainland area.”

The video of Ma Ying-jeou’s speech at Hunan University was banned in mainland China, but the little pink who saw Ma Ying-jeou’s speech was furious, saying that Ma Ying-jeou was “playing tricks” and “playing word games”. But Little Pink’s comments were quickly banned on Weibo.

“Ma Ying-jeou’s activities at Hunan University today brought private goods. The ancestor worship is over, and he is about to return. How about someone who doesn’t follow the routine?”​

“Beware of Mr. Ma, who is a legal professional. Mr. Ma is playing tricks and tricks again. Mr. Ma stood up at a symposium with teachers and students of Hunan University today and said that in our “Guojia” constitution, there are mainland China and Taiwan. Regions are our ‘Zhonghua Minguo’.”

“One China, all representations, Taiwan refers to the Republic of China, and the mainland refers to the People’s Republic of China.”

“This is the 1992 Consensus, one China. There is no consensus on the meaning of one China, and everyone has their own opinions. It’s not propaganda, it’s just talking about his basic position. But no matter what, no one in the mainland recognizes the Republic of China, and they don’t Acknowledge us.”

But there are also mainland netizens who agree with Ma Ying-jeou’s statement:

“I’m from Zhejiang. I think what Mr. Ma said is fine. It’s the truth. It’s far better to open up the sky and speak brightly than to cover up.”

“I am from Chongqing, and I agree with his point of view.”

Ma Ying-jeou led young students from Taiwan to visit Hunan University, and had an exchange discussion with the students of the school.

According to the students of Hunan University, because Ma Ying-jeou is going to visit Hunan University on April 2, the school requires the students of this school not to leave their dormitories that morning, and the students of other campuses not to go to this campus.

The library of Hunan University was also closed on the morning of April 2.

