Original title: Steam opens 2023 Lunar New Year sale, focusing on works from Chinese publishers

News from IT House on January 19th, the Steam mall is online today 2023 Lunar New Year Salealthough the official stated that it intends to replace the Lunar New Year sale with the spring sale, it will still be held this year as scheduled.

The Lunar New Year sale on Steam dates back to 2016, and the celebration was set up for a huge outpouring of developers and customers from China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and more.

IT House found that,This year’s Steam Lunar New Year sale is dominated by works from Chinese publishersincluding “Legend of Sword and Fairy VII”, “Destiny”, “Shadow Torch City”, etc. have different levels of discounts.

As for why the Lunar New Year sale should be stopped, V Agency explained that it has received feedback over the past few years,Lunar New Year often falls too close to December’s festive sale period

Valve believes that many publishers will still offer game discounts during the Lunar New Year period through custom discount tools, but it will be more beneficial to customers if there is a longer gap between large Steam-wide seasonal sales.

According to the official plan, the Steam 2023 Spring Sale will start from March 16th to March 23rd.

