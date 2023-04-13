upset and worried Macará fans are here due to the lack of victories for the sky-blue team in Serie B. Tonight, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the ‘Idolo’ of Ambato tied again in his match against Quito America which was disputed in La Cocha stadium.

More than 2 thousand Macareños fans they reached Latacunga to support his team with the hope of bringing the three points that put him in the top the championshiphowever, little efficiency up front and a mistake of Frangoy Zambrano they denied a joy to the celestial ending with a draw 1 to 1 with the box ‘onion’.

In this match he debuted Boris Fiallos as a celestial coach after the departure of Robledo.

Broken

Although Macará dominated the majority of the match this did not help you so you can get the coveted three points.

The ‘Idol’ came under pressure from the fans to win the game, since he came from three consecutive draws.

in the first time It was all for Macará, who came out to press from the first minute, which allowed him to have several goal options, however, the problems in the final stitching continue to occur lacking definition.

When it seemed that the two teams were leaving with zero in their bows, at minute 41 came the goal by Facundo Callejo after a successful cross from Morales.

With the celestial advantage, the teams went to rest and it was thought that in the second stage Macará could have further game control and ensure victory.

But nobody expected that Frangoy Zambrano, who replaced Stalin Caicedo due to injury, would be the one who childish way committed the criminal offense that would give the tie to the America at 56 minutes. The Quito goal was scored by Jason Folleco.

From there everything was despair and few ideas of the celestial to try to reach the winning goal that never came

the next meeting Macará will face Manta at the Bellavista stadium in Ambato, while América will visit Independiente Junior that on Tuesday night tied with Chacaritas de Pelileo. (FC)