The controversy over the conduct of the mayor of Calima -El Darién, Martín Mejía, continues after the results of the medical examinations thrown by the local president after being admitted to a clinic Cali.

As will be remembered, the mayor appears in a video dancing drunk and half-naked in a nightclub in his municipality.

As confirmed by Armando Escobar, Mejía’s lawyer, the medical tests carried out on him were positive for benzodiazepine, which according to the lawyer “is one of the substances that they regularly mix it with scopolamine to dominate the victims.

The professional indicated that his client was a victim of this substance mixed with liquor.

The examination shows no traces of amphetamines, cocaine, cannabinoids, barbiturates, or antidepressants.

However, toxicologists affirm that the behavior of the mayor could not be caused by this substance Because it is a drug that reduces arousal, it is a tranquilizer, a hypnotic that produces sleep but not amnesia, a muscle relaxant, and helps prevent seizures.

In this sense, they indicate that whoever ingests benzodiazepine can feel sleepy and not respond to stimuli.

Investigation

As will be recalled, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation announced the initiation of an investigation disciplinary action against the mayor of Calima-El Darién.

Legal experts affirmed that in principle a disciplinary offense would not be configured with the behavior that was observed in the video. ⇝ (Watch the video here)

However they explained that it could be configured a crime of abusive sexual abuse for the people who were in the place, but this will require an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office.

In that sense, if the mayor is found responsible for this criminal conduct, could be firedbut an investigation and a court ruling are required.

Another point raised by experts is that The Darien president violated the National Police Codeconsidering that his conduct affects the tranquility and coexistence of the people who were conversing in the public establishment, and he would be entitled to a fine.

