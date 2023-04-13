PSG coach Christophe Galtier it’s in the storm. He is accused of having uttered racist phrases during the time he was driving the Nicebetween 2021 and 2022. Rmc Sport revealed the existence of one mailaddressed to the management of the Côte d’Azur club, containing a discussion between Galtier and Julien Fournier, then general manager of Nice. According to the latter, the coach told him that “I had to take into account the reality of the city and that we couldn’t have so many neri e Muslims in the team”.

“We are in the city of Jacques Médecin, this team does not correspond to what people want”, would have been another observation from Galtier. Medicine is a former mayor of Nice who has repeatedly declared himself close to National Gathering Of Marine Le Pen. The story is also involved in the son of Galtier, da John Valovic-Galtierplayer agent: “You have built a scum team. There are only blacks, and half spend Friday afternoons in mosque”he allegedly said according to Fournier’s allegations.

Words that have obviously raised harsh controversy. Galtier, who moved from Nice to Paris Saint Germain last summer, he explained that he “learned with astonishment of the insulting and defamatory observations” reported by Fournier and to reject the accusations “with the utmost firmness”, as well as announcing the will to proceed for legal avenues. But PSG has opened ainternal investigation and the coach now risks his job.