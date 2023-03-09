The Prosecutor of the Football Federation driven by Giuseppe Chiné one asked further extension for investigations into Juventus’ salary maneuvers and on the so-called “partnership opache” with other clubs. The extension is 20 days and is added to that of 40, expiring, bringing the investigation process until the end of March. Chiné thus takes all the time required by law to analyze the documents that he is receiving from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office as part of the Prisma investigation which – we remind you – will see the first hearing of the trial on March 27th. The investigation by the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office, as is known, brings together both the question of the so-called “side letters” between the Juve club and its players, concerning the payroll management during the pandemic period, that Juve’s opaque partnerships with other clubs which, according to the prosecutor’s office, could reveal disciplinary conduct. In recent days, the latter trend had also led to the sending of documents by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office to 6 other public prosecutors’ offices in as many Italian cities.