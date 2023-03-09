Home News Woman of Courage Award 2023 to Josefina Klinger
News

Woman of Courage Award 2023 to Josefina Klinger

by admin
Woman of Courage Award 2023 to Josefina Klinger

Today, March 8, Josefina Klínger Zúñiga received the Women of Courage Award from Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States.

The act of recognition was held at the White House, in Washington, where his work on the Chocoan Pacific Coast was highlighted.

Josefina Klínger, leader of the Mano Cambiada organization, brought artisan chocolates from Chocó as a gift and explained that this recognition means for her “a platform for positive visibility in the midst of the chaos of a narrative and a collective imagination that has been created on the Pacific territory , especially in Chocó. That’s positive marketing.”

“We do tourism based on the value chain, which we have called minga economy, where each family makes a tourist live experiences through the attractions,” added Josefina.

In all, 24 women of courage from all over the world attended. In the 17 years that this award has been given, which not only has symbolic weight, but resources of close to five thousand dollars.

Klínger Zúñiga, a native of Nuquí, had already seen her social leadership recognized in 2015 with the Cafam Women’s Award and had also won the 2022 version of the International Women of Courage Awards.

See also  The eco-compactor gives a shopping voucher, but the 390 thousand euro investment is discussed

You may also like

Classes suspended in some municipalities of San Miguel...

Prosecutor dismisses the mayor of Neiva

Siemens coffee machine now €827 cheaper

We have fulfilled a great promise, that of...

Santa Fe beats Águilas Doradas 2-1 and advances...

More than 200,000 new urban jobs have been...

UCA professor says that all spending by gang...

Strike report: nurses on the street: industrial action...

Increase effectiveness in solving homicides

Claudia Caicedo, the first woman driver of public...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy