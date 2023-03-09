Today, March 8, Josefina Klínger Zúñiga received the Women of Courage Award from Jill Biden, First Lady of the United States.

The act of recognition was held at the White House, in Washington, where his work on the Chocoan Pacific Coast was highlighted.

Josefina Klínger, leader of the Mano Cambiada organization, brought artisan chocolates from Chocó as a gift and explained that this recognition means for her “a platform for positive visibility in the midst of the chaos of a narrative and a collective imagination that has been created on the Pacific territory , especially in Chocó. That’s positive marketing.”

“We do tourism based on the value chain, which we have called minga economy, where each family makes a tourist live experiences through the attractions,” added Josefina.

In all, 24 women of courage from all over the world attended. In the 17 years that this award has been given, which not only has symbolic weight, but resources of close to five thousand dollars.

Klínger Zúñiga, a native of Nuquí, had already seen her social leadership recognized in 2015 with the Cafam Women’s Award and had also won the 2022 version of the International Women of Courage Awards.