Madhya Pradesh: Muslim youth was forced to lick his feet in a moving car, severely beaten and beaten with slippers, two arrested

Madhya Pradesh: A Muslim youth was forced to lick his feet in a moving vehicle

Severe beating and thrashing with slippers, two arrested, humiliating video goes viral

Bhopal: 08. July

The state of Madhya Pradesh has been in the headlines for attacks by religious fanatics on Muslims, Dalits and tribals from time to time. Four days ago, a scandalous video from Madhya Pradesh’s Siddhi caused a tsunami on social media, showing how a BJP MLA. A’s ex-coordinator Parvesh Shukla urinates on a seated man from the tribal community. This incident was widely condemned.

After which the Madhya Pradesh government arrested Parvesh Shukla under NSA and other provisions. In the name of bulldozer operation, parts of Parvesh Shukla’s house were demolished in an attempt to convey the message that equal justice should be done to all. !! Later, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan invited the victim to his residence, washed his feet, formally apologized to him while wearing his shawl and gilposhi and had breakfast with him. It was announced to release five lakh rupees to this person and one and a half lakh rupees for the construction of the house.

This initiative of the Chief Minister, including the Congress and other opposition parties and social media, was accused by calling it a joke that there are assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh after four months and there are excesses. 50 Tribal votes in the assembly seats determine the measure of success, so BJP does not want this incident to harm it, that’s why it has been dramatized! The video has gone viral.

One from the same Madhya Pradesh One minute 19 seconds The video is going viral on social media, which is said to be from Gwalior. It can be seen that four people are riding in a moving vehicle, a song is being played loudly in the vehicle and a young man is being abused. Punches and slaps are being made.

Later, this young man is being hit on the face with slippers one after another. Along with this, abuses with anti-Muslim phrases are also going on. There the batterer is forcing the victim to press his feet and then lick the soles of his feet. According to media reports, the police have arrested two people involved in this incident.

A video of a helpless young man crying, screaming and being beaten with a slipper while licking another person’s feet has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the victim was beaten by a moving car and the soles of his feet were crushed. The two accused who forced to lick live in Dabra town of Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh. And the victim’s name is Mohsin Marnawale’s name is Gulogjar. Along with his accomplices are also present in the moving vehicle of which a video was made. Another one is driving.

Video from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Golu Gurjar and his friends are seen thrashing Mohsin with slippers and forcing him to lick his feet while abusing him.

In this viral video, the victim is not only seen licking the feet of another person, but is being slapped and forced to say “Gulu Gujar Baap Hai”. In the video, the victim was beaten several times with hands and slippers. And verbally abused.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra spoke to the media about the incident and confirmed the arrest of two accused in the incident.

According to reports, Sub Divisional Officer of Police of Dabra (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma while talking to the media said, “A video went viral on social media on Friday evening showing a person being beaten up in a car. The video has been sent to the forensic lab for examination. He also said that after the complaint of the victim’s family, a case of kidnapping and beating has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. However, it is not clear why this incident was carried out.

Now, after this very insulting video went viral, questions are being raised on social media that whether the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh will do the same to this Muslim youth as he did to the urine infected tribal person. The same action will be taken against Parvesh Shukla under NSA and other provisions immediately.

At the same time, these questions are also being raised that why and how the motivation of these anti-social elements are so high who also make videos while doing these actions and post them on social media without any fear. What forces are motivating them??

