Home » Mage Wins the 149th Running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve Seite 1
News

Mage Wins the 149th Running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve Seite 1

by admin
Mage Wins the 149th Running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve Seite 1

149th Kentucky Derby Race, the Kentucky Derby Day Program, and Kentucky Derby Week Races All Set New Handle Records

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that a spirited and vibrant crowd of 150,335 Derby fans at Churchill Downs
Racetrack (“Churchill Downs”) witnessed Mage claim the Garland of Roses at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve at 15-1 odds under mostly sunny skies.
CDI also announced that wagering from all sources was the highest all-time on the Kentucky Derby race, the Kentucky Derby Day program, and Kentucky Derby Week races.

See also  Justice, ok with the reform: those elected in politics will no longer be able to be a magistrate

You may also like

Checo Pérez achieves pole position and leads the...

Yi Lianhong emphasized at the symposium on the...

Authorities recapture a dangerous terrorist from the 18S...

The Vallenato Festival revealed how much money the...

Against British monarchy: Jamaica government plans referendum for...

They rescue a man who fell to the...

Edwin Galeano Popular Music – El Diario

Search for missing persons with helicopter over Derendingen...

“El Chele Panadero” tried to escape from the...

Utrahuilca will play the Copa Libertadores of Beach...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy