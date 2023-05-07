Mage Wins the 149th Running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve Seite 1

149th Kentucky Derby Race, the Kentucky Derby Day Program, and Kentucky Derby Week Races All Set New Handle Records

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that a spirited and vibrant crowd of 150,335 Derby fans at Churchill Downs

Racetrack (“Churchill Downs”) witnessed Mage claim the Garland of Roses at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve at 15-1 odds under mostly sunny skies.

CDI also announced that wagering from all sources was the highest all-time on the Kentucky Derby race, the Kentucky Derby Day program, and Kentucky Derby Week races.