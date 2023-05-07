marko jovanović with a railwayman from pančevo in the super league of serbia | Sports

The former stopper of the red and blue managed to win a place in the elite Serbian ranks with the current club

Source: FK Borac/Nikola Kulaga

Three rounds before the end of the competition in the First League, Pančevci secured an appearance in the elite. They met the first of the last four rounds with a nine-point advantage over the Grafičar team, who in this round drew with Jedinstva uz Ub (1:1), while the Pančevci won a routine victory over Belgrade’s Radnički (0:2), for plus 11 in front of the nearest companion.

In addition to Železničar, direct placement in the highest Serbian rank was also won by IMT, with whom Jovanović’s team will fight for the title in the remaining three rounds. Before the last 270 minutes, the team from New Belgrade has a point advantage (IMT 66, Železničar 65).

During his career, Jovanović won the Serbian Super League title four times – all four times with Partizan.

The teams that finish in third and fourth place after 37 rounds will have to play a play-off to fill the Superliga, against the teams that finish the elite competition in 13th and 14th place.

By the way, Marko Jovanović with the Borca players, in whose jersey he became the champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2021, had the opportunity to Happy Zimus, on the plane to Antalyawhere Železničar, like the red and blue, did the most important part of the preparations for the half-season at the end of the season.

He then wished that his current club would win a performance in a higher rank – which eventually came true!

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)