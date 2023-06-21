Home » Maintenance of the San Rafael de Morichal ring road in Yopal begins – news
News

by admin
Risk Management Machinery, traveled to carry out the rehabilitation and recovery of the road ring that connects the La Bendición citadel with San Rafael, Sabana urbanization, Los Potrillos Recreational Center, El Paraíso condominium, San Rafael Arcángel, Cristo Rey, Brisas de San Rafael, Tierra Santa, El Piñal, La Chirosa sector, Villa Juliana I and II.

Before the community, the director of Risk Management Arvey Méndez, socialized the beginning of this work that will be carried out in coordination with the community, private companies and the Municipal Mayor’s Office.

According to the president of San Rafael de Morichal, Flor Marina Téllez, this time they want to carry out maintenance with abundant material, since there are quarries in the same territory, which would facilitate their extraction, to leave some roads in excellent condition. conditions.

The road is completely deteriorated, so the community in the sector requires maintenance to avoid damage that affects mobility.

Source: Government of Casanare

