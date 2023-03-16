Among computer experts it is known as “phishing”, which is nothing more than the thousands of ways in which criminals try to obtain the victim’s private data through fraudulent actions, to then vacate bank accounts and carry out other criminal actions.

Recently, a report from the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation revealed that since the pandemic, complaints from victims of cybercriminals have increased by nearly 70%, who, especially using links that are suspicious or infected with Trojans, access personal information, the private life, financial information and even clinical data, leaving them at the mercy of criminals.

How do they do that?

Parodying the myth of the Trojan horse, where Achaean soldiers hid between a large wooden horse to enter the fortified city of Troy, Trojans are a species of computer virus that once on our mobile devices or computers are capable of reading passwords , record the keystrokes we make on the keyboard and copy our private data.

One of the most common ways used by cybercriminals is to send fake emails as bait to “fish” for passwords and valuable personal data. For example, they send victims to a manipulated page where they must enter their access credentials, thereby managing to keep usernames, passwords or passwords. It is advised that when using online banking services, ensure that you only use the application of the corresponding bank, and never enter the access data in a web interface.

The most common deceptions

Using fake emails, criminals send all kinds of messages to their potential victims, looking for them to fall into the trap of clicking or opening the attached link, where the Trojan comes from, which immediately infects the mobile device or computer, from from that moment the offender remains in control of their data and can commit their misdeeds with them.

To do?

For this reason, the recommendation is that you be wary of all emails, WhatsApp chains and messages on social networks where you are invited to enter a link that you are not completely sure of, criminals devise new things every day to make fall unwary and take over your private data, then doing a lot of damage with your bank accounts, social media profiles and emails.

Keep in mind that one of the main strategies of criminals to get their victims to fall into their networks is to intimidate them with messages alluding to blocking or canceling accounts, either by mail or bank. The best recommendation is that you do not open any links or link because your private data could end up in the hands of criminals.

Some examples of fake emails are:

They urge the victim to click on the link, so as not to lose the email account.

Note that the logo used by criminals to give the message greater credibility is from Bancolombia, but nevertheless they announce the blocking of a DAVIPLATA account, which is a product of Davivienda bank, not Bancolombia. In addition, they send it from a personal hotmail email, which will never be done by your bank who use corporate accounts to communicate with customers.

The notification comes from a personal email account, not from a corporate or institutional account as it should be. The message will always be the same for the victim, they intimidate them with supposed blocks to make them access the link where the poison goes.

The modus operandi is the same: sow doubt in the victim, telling them that they have detected suspected suspicious movements in an account, of which in some the victim is not even the owner, to invite them to access a link where they can demonstrate which is the owner In some cases, the victim does not even have an account with the entity they are being told, but curiosity leads them to fall into the clutches of criminals.

Identical operation, from a personal email account they notify the victim of alleged actions that they must take to enable or even delete their email account if they have doubts, but it is only a strategy to get the victim to go to the link or links where the trap is. .

This last modality is recent, alerting the victim to the supposed change of number in one of the digital wallets of banking entities, to instill fear and for the user to access the link where the supposed change of number will be cancelled, but it is nothing more than the trap set by criminals to keep the private data of the victim and do their own with passwords and private information.

These are just some of the multiple strategies that criminals invent daily, the vast majority from prisons, to take over people’s private information and be able to dispose of it to loot accounts, hack social media accounts, ask for money on behalf of the victim and other criminal actions.

Recommendation: DO NOT OPEN LINKS WHICH YOU ARE NOT 100% SURE OF THEIR ORIGIN, NO MATTER ORIGINAL THEY MAY SEEM, IF YOU DO SO, YOUR COMPUTER OR MOBILE DEVICE WILL BE AT THE MERCY OF CRIMINALS AND THEREFORE ALL YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

