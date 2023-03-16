Marcus Rashford was on target again as Manchester United cruised into the quarter-finals of the Europa League with a clinical win at Real Betis.
After an open first half Rashford put United ahead in the 55th minute with a thunderous long-range effort dipping into the bottom corner.
The hosts had created plenty of chances before United opened the scoring as Betis’ Joaquin saw his early curled effort hit the outside of the post.
Erik ten Hag’s side had done the hard work in Manchester last week and advanced as 5-1 winners on aggregate.
The draw for the last eight takes place on Friday (12:00 GMT).
Rashford’s remarkable run goes on
Rashford’s impressive form continues. Since club football resumed following the World Cup he has scored 19 goals in 24 appearances.
The 25-year-old is already in his most productive season in front of goal and remains the highest scorer in the Europa League with six goals from eight matches.
His latest finish came from United’s first shot on target. Earlier the Red Devils had hit the post through a Facundo Pellistri effort just before half-time.
Once they went in front a second seemed inevitable, but Marcel Sabitzer, Jadon Sancho and Wout Weghorst all failed to convert good openings, while 21-year-old Pellistri continued to impress driving United forward on his first competitive start for the club.
On another day one of Betis’ flurry of early chances would have found the net to set up an intriguing second leg.
But the hosts were unlucky with Joaquin hitting the post and Juanmi slicing a shot narrowly wide when through on goal.
United are now through to the last eight of the Europa League for the third time in five seasons.
They face Fulham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (16:30 GMT) as they continue to fight on multiple fronts.
Real Betis
-
Squad number13Player nameRui Silva
-
Squad number23Player nameSabaly
-
Squad number16Player namePezella
-
Squad number3Player nameGonzález
-
Squad number20Player nameAbner
-
Squad number5Player nameRodríguez
-
Squad number14Player nameWilliam Carvalho
-
Squad number24Player nameRuibal
-
Squad number17Player nameJoaquin
-
Squad number7Player nameIt’s John
-
Squad number21Player nameAyoze Perez
-
Squad number9Player nameIglesias
-
Squad number10Player nameCanales
-
Squad number12Player nameWillian José
-
Squad number18Player nameSaved
-
Squad number33Player nameMiranda
Line-ups
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Dantas da Silva
- 23Sabaly
- 16Pezella
- 3González
- 20da Silva SantosSubstituted forMirandaat 26′minutes
- 5RodríguezSubstituted forSavedat 66′minutes
- 14William Carvalho
- 24RuibalSubstituted forCanalesat 59′minutes
- 17sanchez rodriguezSubstituted forIglesiasat 59′minutes
- 7It’s John
- 21PérezSubstituted forDa Silvaat 59′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bravo
- 6Ruiz
- 9Iglesias
- 10Canales
- 11Rose da Silva
- 12Da Silva
- 18Saved
- 25Martin Fernandez
- 28sanchez rodriguez
- 33Miranda
- 35Martí Garreta
- 37Perez Guerrero
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1by Gea
- 29Wan-BissakaSubstituted forSharingat 75′minutes
- 5Maguire
- 6Lee MartinezSubstituted forLindelöfat 75′minutes
- 12Malacia
- 8Bruno FernandesSubstituted forFieldat 68′minutes
- 18casemiro
- 28PellistriBooked at 29mins
- 17FredSubstituted forSabitzerat 60′minutes
- 10RashfordSubstituted forSanchoat 60′minutes
- 27Weghorst
Substitutes
- 2Lindelöf
- 15Sabitzer
- 19Early
- 20Sharing
- 22Heaton
- 23Shaw
- 25Sancho
- 31Butland
- 36Field
- 39McTominay
Live Text
-
Match ends, Real Betis 0, Manchester United 1.
-
Second Half ends, Real Betis 0, Manchester United 1.
-
Foul by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).
-
Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Attempt missed. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
-
Attempt blocked. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho.
-
Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Borja Iglesias (Real Betis).
-
Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Foul by Germán Pezzella (Real Betis).
-
Attempt blocked. Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
-
Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).
-
Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Attempt blocked. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
-
Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Borja Iglesias (Real Betis).
-
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Germán Pezzella.
-
Offside, Manchester United. Facundo Pellistri tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.
-
Attempt missed. Germán Pezzella (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sergio Canales with a cross following a corner.
-
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Harry Maguire.