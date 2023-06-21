Home » Make every effort to ensure service guarantee to help enterprises grow bigger and stronger_Luohe Municipal People’s Government
Make every effort to ensure service guarantee to help enterprises grow bigger and stronger

Make every effort to do a good job in service guarantee to help enterprises grow bigger and stronger

Release date: 2023-06-21 08:15

Source: Luohe Daily

On June 20, Zhou Jian, the deputy mayor, met with businessmen who were invited by our city to participate in the special event of modern food industry transfer and docking at the Yellow River Guest House in Zhengzhou, and had in-depth exchanges on deepening and expanding practical cooperation and promoting the implementation of major projects.

Zhou Jian, on behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, welcomed many participating merchants to invest in Luohe, and briefly introduced Luohe’s economic development, industrial ecology, and business environment. He pointed out that our city attaches great importance to the development of enterprises, fully supports and cooperates, improves service guarantee, and helps enterprises to take root and grow bigger and stronger with the greatest sincerity. It is hoped that enterprises will strengthen their investment confidence, deepen pragmatic cooperation, focus on work effectiveness, and accelerate the promotion of project signing and implementation; give full play to their brand advantages, introduce more high-quality projects to settle in Luohe, and help the high-quality development of the famous food city.

