"Make noise and smoke", the request of rescuers to children lost in the jungle

"Make noise and smoke", the request of rescuers to children lost in the jungle

Likewise, the Colombian Institute of Family Well-being managed 100 lifesaving kits with water, rehydration serum, cookies, milk, lighters and fariña, a dietary supplement similar to well-being derived from wheat, which will also be thrown around the perimeter.

Family of missing children speak after speculation about their discovery

in the recent There is speculation about the discovery of the four minors who were reported missing for 17 days, after the plane in which they were traveling crashed in the Guaviare jungle.

So far, there is no confirmed information about the rescue of the children, but the recent information remains in speculation until the authorities in charge of the search work confirm the information.

The Military Forces and the Aeronautics have not yet confirmed the news given by the president, Gustavo Petro, that the four children who disappeared in a plane crash that occurred in the jungles of the south of the country 17 days ago in a small plane in the one who traveled with three other adults, whose bodies were found lifeless.

“We are waiting for confirmation” is the answer given by various sources consulted by the Military Forces, in charge of leading the search efforts after the accident of the Cessna 206 plane, operated by the company Avianline Charter’s, which disappeared from radar on May 1. .

