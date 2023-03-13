Home News Maleante almost received a beating – breaking latest news
News

by admin
Store. At approximately 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11, on the streets of November 18, between Celica and Gonzanamá, the citizens caught a thug for the alleged crime of robbing a woman.

The suspect took advantage of the fact that the victim left a wallet in the car without security and in a matter of seconds he took it from her, however, he did not count on the fact that the population was watching him and he was immediately captured.

Finally, the criminal was handed over to the National Police, but not before receiving blows from the public, who wanted to take justice into their own hands. (YO)

