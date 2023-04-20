Mama Vila, mother of Diomedes Díaz, celebrated her 86th birthday

Through her social networks, Elvira Maestre, known as ‘Mamá Vila’, celebrated her 86th birthday together with his family, friends and followers of the family dynasty in his home located in the San Joaquín neighborhood of Valledupar.

On the Instagram account, the popular Mama Vila shared photos of her celebration. In addition to Diomedes Díaz, who was the eldest, Mama Vila had 10 children with Rafael María Díaz.

“I want to thank God mainly for another year of life that he gives me and my family, in the same way I want wish you a happy birthday to my daughter Avelina Diaz, may God bless her forever, thank you very much to all my followers for all your messages of love”, wrote the mother of ‘El Cacique de La Junta’.