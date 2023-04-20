Home » Mama Vila, mother of Diomedes Díaz, celebrated her 86th birthday
News

Mama Vila, mother of Diomedes Díaz, celebrated her 86th birthday

by admin
Mama Vila, mother of Diomedes Díaz, celebrated her 86th birthday

Through her social networks, Elvira Maestre, known as ‘Mamá Vila’, celebrated her 86th birthday together with his family, friends and followers of the family dynasty in his home located in the San Joaquín neighborhood of Valledupar.

On the Instagram account, the popular Mama Vila shared photos of her celebration. In addition to Diomedes Díaz, who was the eldest, Mama Vila had 10 children with Rafael María Díaz.

I want to thank God mainly for another year of life that he gives me and my family, in the same way I want wish you a happy birthday to my daughter Avelina Diaz, may God bless her forever, thank you very much to all my followers for all your messages of love”, wrote the mother of ‘El Cacique de La Junta’.

See also  Zelensky in Parliament: Ukraine defends Europe from barbarism. Draghi: Italy wants you in the EU

You may also like

Does Baerbock’s “value-based foreign policy” primarily serve the...

Caracas traveled in the time capsule brought by...

Organ donation network in Yopal has saved the...

Event tip for this week: Highly available architectures...

China overtakes the United States in the technology...

Joe Biden’s message after meeting with Gustavo Petro

“Crisis meeting” in Gleisdorf: Organic markets: “It’s been...

US court denies Alejandro Toledo’s request to stop...

Referendum on refugee accommodation in Greifswald | >...

The moon of the month of Shawwal has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy