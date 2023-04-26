Home » MAN SHOT HIS CONCUBINE BECAUSE HE DID NOT WANT TO OPEN THE DOOR « Noticias cde
ENCARNACIÓN (Special Envoy) This new feminicide attempt occurred on Saturday night in the Jardín neighborhood of the city of Santísima Trinidad, 30 kilometers from Encarnación, which in turn is the capital of the department of Itapúa. The victim was identified as Zunilda Rosa Romero Aguiar, 64, while the alleged perpetrator, already in custody, is her common-law husband Bernardo Delmiro Arzamendia Chaparro, 68.

The couple lives in a house that also has a pantry, although on the same property they rent a room from the Justice of the Peace of said municipality.

According to police from the 30th police station in Trinidad, Bernardo was having a beer with a friend in front of his pantry, which apparently annoyed his partner.

Victim of attempted femicide suffered foot injuries

When the man wanted to enter the house, she closed the door on him and refused to open it. Annoyed, the man apparently entered through another part of the house and took his 12-gauge shotgun with which he fired a shot.

The bullets from the cartridge fired from the shotgun mainly hit the woman’s left foot, which, however, is now out of danger.

The alleged attacker is in prison in Encarnación, at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

