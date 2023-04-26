Bearing in mind that in a healthy relationship, both members should feel loved, respected, and supported.

In contrast, a toxic relationship is one in which one or both members of the couple have behaviors and attitudes that harm the other, generating discomfort, stress, and emotional dependence.

Some of the signs that your partner is toxic

It’s important to watch for signs that your relationship is unhealthy and take steps to protect your emotional well-being.

– It bothers you when you spend time with your friends or family, or make plans on your own. You want to control your activities, your expenses, your social networks and your mobile phone. It does not respect your privacy or your autonomy.

– Does not support or respect you. Criticizes you, belittles you, humiliates you, or makes you feel guilty. She tells him that without him or her she would be nobody and she would not be able to move on. She makes him doubt her worth and her self-esteem.

– Does not trust you or let you trust him or her. He lies to you, hides things from you, cheats on you or is unfaithful. She makes him feel insecure or insecure and jealous or jealous.

– Does not take “no” for an answer. Pressures you, manipulates you, blackmails you, or threatens you to get what you want. He does not respect your opinions, your wishes, your limits or your rights.

– Makes you look ridiculous in public or isolates you from your environment. It makes you feel ashamed or afraid to express yourself or interact with other people. It prevents you from growing personally and professionally.

– Treats you with indifference, coldness or contempt. Ignores him, evades him, rejects him or punishes him with silence. She does not show him affection, interest or understanding.

– Blames him for everything that goes wrong in the relationship or in his life. He does not assume his responsibility or admit his mistakes. He doesn’t apologize or change his attitude.

– He physically or verbally abuses. Pushes, hits, scratches, bites, or hurts you in any way. She insults you, yells at you, threatens you, or makes you feel afraid.

If you recognize any of these signs in your relationship, you may be experiencing a toxic situation that can affect your physical and mental health.

Do not stay silent or settle for this situation. Seek professional help and support from loved ones.

Remember that you deserve a healthy relationship, based on love, respect and trust.

