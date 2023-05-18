Manchester City beat Real Madrid and qualify for the Champions League final

Manchester City became the second finalist of the Champions League, after defeating Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

With two goals from Bernardo Silva, an own goal from Éder Militao and a goal from Julián Álvarez in stoppage time, the English team secured their ticket to the final, which they will play in Istanbul on June 10 against Inter Milan, who they defeated this Tuesday against AC Milan 1-0 (3-0 on aggregate in the tie). with RT

