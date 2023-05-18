Champions League final tickets: here’s where to buy them – breaking latest news

UEFA has divided tickets for the June 10 match between Inter and Manchester City into four categories: category 1 for €680; category 2 at 490 euros; category 3 at 180 euros; category 4 at 70 euros

As usual, an undertaking that however does not promise to be simple. First of all, the stadium can accommodate 72,000 people. Of these places the Uefa already before the two semifinals he had started the sale of 47 thousand tickets. The timings? There was time until April 28 to book the ticket, which will be assigned not according to the order of request, but with a drawing. The sale of the remaining places will be entrusted to the two finalist clubs, which will shortly communicate prices and methods of purchase.

The UEFA has divided the tickets into four categories and, therefore, the costs also for the tickets sold by the companies should not be so different: category 1 at 680 euros; category 2 at 490 euros; category 3 at 180 euros; category 4 at 70 euros. Meanwhile, the flight companies, sniffing out the deal, were not caught unprepared and increased the prices of direct flights to Istanbul for that date. For a direct route, without stopovers, it even reaches the figure of one thousand euros. Many, many, are already studying alternative routes. As. for example, Milan-Sofia, Sofia-Istanbul, just to be clear. But there are others too. However, you have to have time to throw away. Such a choice could in fact also involve a journey of at least 10-12 hours. Finally, there is also the land travel hypothesis. In other words, leaving with your own car and arriving in Istanbul by practically taking a whole day behind the wheel. Reckless choice, but for a final of Champions there are those willing to make the most extreme decisions.