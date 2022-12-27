Rome. After an exhausting race, with the risk of slipping at every bend, here is the last kilometre. In the Senate, the process of the budget law should hold no further surprises. The maneuver arrives today more than armored, after the painful approval in the House, at dawn on Christmas Eve. No possibility of modification, very few spaces for discussion. The goal of the majority and the government is to approve it definitively by tomorrow evening, Thursday at the latest. In advance, therefore, compared to the budget laws of the last two years, closed on December 30, in order to be able to partly repel the criticisms for last week’s chaotic management. But, above all, in time to allow Giorgia Meloni to present herself at her end-of-year press conference on Thursday morning, without the anguish of someone who has yet to complete the mission and avoid ending up in provisional exercise. The scheduling of the maneuver will be defined by the conference of the group leaders of Palazzo Madama, convened at 13, one hour before the Aula. It will still be hinged on the Budget Committee, but the passage will only be formal, with no possibility of intervening with amendments. “We will guarantee the spaces for political intervention – explains the president of the commission Nicola Calandrini (FdI) – but we will only be able to ratify the law approved in the Chamber”.

Where, in the same hours, the anti-rave decree could have a much more eventful path, which must be converted into law by Friday, on pain of forfeiture. An epilogue that would, moreover, be very welcome by the opposition, all lined up against the provision and ready for some form of obstructionism. Not only for the rule, corrected in the Senate, which introduces a new article of the penal code to punish, with prison from 3 to 6 years, those who organize musical gatherings on someone else’s land. The decision to anticipate the return to work of doctors who have not been vaccinated against Covid has also aroused a lot of controversy: which is why the decree, in Palazzo Madama, was not even voted on by the parent company of Forza Italia Licia Ronzulli. The 5 Star Movement, then, continues to protest for the cancellation of crimes against the public administration from the list of impediments, i.e. for which prison benefits are denied. In short, the last parliamentary glimpse of 2022 could reserve some residual sparks