Mantero presents the first sustainability report

Also I will keep decides to officially document its green commitment. A commitment summarized in the ‘Mantero Respect’ programme, communicated by the Como-based textile company through its first sustainability report, which collects the goals achieved so far in terms of environmental, social and cultural responsibility.

‘Mantero Respect’ is the “expression of a management philosophy aimed at creating an optimal balance between the economic-financial dimension and the non-economic aspects, such as respect for the environment and people, integrity, transparency and fairness, part constitutive of Mantero’s vision and its entrepreneurship”, says the company.

At the center are people, i.e. the almost 500 employees from 16 different nationalities (of which 57% are women and, out of the total, most with permanent contracts), with particular attention to women and young people, the latter through a company turnover around 8%, with new employees in the age groups under 30 and between 30 and 50.

And then, of course, the environment. The emphasis is placed on the use of renewable energy sources, but also on the consumption deriving from the use of steam for the treatment of fabrics, says the company in the report, intervening in the energy processes that make use of it. In fact, to counter global warming, a new energy system was installed in the thermal plant of the Grandate plant in Como, to recover heat by obtaining savings on the consumption of natural gas. A set of virtuous actions that makes it possible to produce 71% of the company’s energy needs and to reduce the consumption of natural gas by 16% and the related CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

As far as recycling is concerned, in 2022 in Mantero around 60% of the waste produced was in fact destined for recovery, while almost all of it was sent to recycling processes. Furthermore, 100% of the waste from textile fibers in the sector, in their recycling, is processed for the creation of fabrics intended for new use. For this, Mantero makes use of the service of Green Linea company that collects, selects, presses and stores textile waste to send it to recovery plants that will process the raw material.

Finally, the Como-based company highlights the importance of the relationship established with customers, to “protect the company’s image and establish solid and lasting relationships”. To do this, simple and clear messages and communications are needed, formulated with appropriate and never misleading language, oriented towards transparency.

