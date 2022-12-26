[The Epoch Times, December 26, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ning Haizhong) The head of the opera troupe of the China Opera and Dance Theater, a national first-class actor, and calligrapher Zhang Mu died of illness yesterday (25th). Party leader Mao Zedong. A new wave of the epidemic broke out in China, and a large number of celebrities in the literary and art circles died of illness. Most of them were members of the CCP or were long-term loyal to the CCP.

According to the “Beijing Daily” report, famous actor Xie Fang’s husband, former head of the opera troupe of China Opera and Dance Theater, national first-class actor, and calligrapher Zhang Mu died of illness in Beijing on December 25 at the age of 92.

According to public information, Zhang Mu was born on September 20, 1930, from Dehui County, Jilin Province. He participated in the so-called “revolutionary” work of the CCP in Northeast China in 1946. He was admitted to the Zhongnan Cultural Industry Troupe in 1951 as an opera singer. Black Marriage” (as Xiaoerhei) and “The White-haired Girl” and other large-scale red operas. Zhang Mu was transferred to Beijing in 1963. During his time as an actor in the Opera Troupe of China Opera and Dance Theater, he played the role of Mao Zedong, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, in the large-scale opera “Wei Baqun”.

Several celebrities in mainland literary and art circles died of illness

After the outbreak of the new wave of the epidemic, many celebrities in the mainland art world died. Most of them were members of the CCP or the so-called loyal followers of the CCP.

Zhao Qing, the daughter of mainland film artist Zhao Dan and famous dancer, died in Beijing on December 24. Zhao Qing’s son, Zhao Tong, issued an obituary saying that his mother “felt positive for the new crown” and “should all the lungs have been burned?” “In less than 3 minutes before and after” passed away instantly.

Zhao Qing’s father is Zhao Dan, a famous Chinese film performance artist, and his mother Ye Luxi is also a well-known actress. The official obituary described Zhao Qing as an “excellent member” of the Chinese Communist Party.

Yang Da, a national first-class actor of the Communist Party of China and master of Cantonese cross talk, died of illness on the 24th at the age of 87. He is also a member of the Communist Party of China.

Lu Xiaoguang, the first-generation director of the family situation series TV series “Foreign Daughter-in-Law and Local Lang” produced by Guangdong Radio and Television Station, passed away on the 24th at the age of 76. He is a member of the Communist Party of China.

“Foreign Daughter-in-Law Local Lang” has aired more than 4,000 episodes since its launch in 2000. Lu Xiaoguang was the chief director and art director of the show, directing and coordinating the show for 22 years. The crew has staged programs that slander Falun Gong several times.

Zheng Rong, a member of the Communist Party of China and a Beijing performing artist, passed away on the 24th at the age of 98. He was the actor of the “Taishang Laojun” in “Journey to the West” and participated in popular film and television dramas such as “Thunderstorm” and “Long March”.

On December 24, the China Piano Association issued an obituary. The famous pianist Sun Guisheng passed away at 9:00 on the same day at the age of 85.

Beijing Film Studio actress Li Changle passed away on December 23 at the age of 84.

On December 24, Tang Xiaoming, the winner of the third Guangdong Literature and Art Lifetime Achievement Award and a famous artist, died of illness at the age of 83.

Feng Shiming, the composer of Xi Opera Troupe of Jiangsu Performing Arts Group, died in Nanjing on December 23 at the age of 78 due to illness and medical treatment.

“Cover News” reported that Mr. Xiong Yingzheng, a famous clown actor in the Sichuan opera circle and performing artist of Chengdu Sichuan Opera Research Institute, died of illness in the Sixth People’s Hospital of Chengdu on December 23 at the age of 76.

Peking opera actors Hou Menglan and Zhao Zhiyuan died of illness on the 23rd and 24th.

On December 23, the well-known director Shang Yansheng died of a “sudden myocardial infarction” at the age of 66. An informed netizen posted a post revealing that Shang Yansheng died of a heart attack because of the new crown, and his family also responded below to confirm this.

Ni Zhen, a well-known Chinese screenwriter and professor at the Beijing Film Academy, passed away on December 22 at the age of 84. On the same day, Peking Opera performer Yu Yuheng also died in Beijing at the age of 98.

Ma Shengcai, a retired cadre of the Shaanxi Academy of Traditional Chinese Opera, member of the Communist Party of China, and composer, died of illness on December 22 at the age of 93.

On the evening of December 21, mainland director Wang Jingguang passed away due to illness at the age of 54.

Li Yanzhen, a member of the Communist Party of China, a famous performing artist of Liuzi Opera, and a national first-class actor, died of illness in Jinan on December 21 at the age of 80.

On the 21st, the famous Henan playwright Yang Lin died in Jiaozuo, Henan, at the age of 60. Yang Lin once created the CCP’s red drama “Red Flag Canal” and so on.

On the 20th, Cheng Jinghua, a disciple of Peking Opera Laodan artist Li Duokui and the niece of Cheng Yanqiu, a famous Peking Opera actress, died in Kunming at the age of 94 due to infection with the new crown (CCP virus) (Beijing Opera Net news). Cheng Jinghua once sang the CCP model opera “Red Lantern” and so on.

Chinese actor Fu Jia revealed on Weibo on the 20th that his father and actor Fu Zucheng passed away at the age of 82.

Wang Xizhong, a member of the Communist Party of China, “China‘s first generation of film and television make-up master, and the first master of color film make-up”, died of illness in Beijing on December 19 at the age of 94. Wang Xizhong has done modeling for the high-level leaders of the Communist Party of China in red films many times.

On the 19th, Chinese film artist and photographer Luo Dan (formerly known as Luo Dan) died in Beijing at the age of 83.

On the 19th, Chen Jingliang, a member of the Communist Party of China, former director of the China Film Archive, former director and party secretary of the China Film Art Research Center, died in Beijing at the age of 76 due to illness and medical treatment. Chen Jingliang once edited “Hundred Years of Chinese Film Selection” and so on. This “Selection” includes the CCP’s red movies.

On December 19, Sichuan Opera master Xia Yang died at home at the age of 101. Xia Yang is a member of the Communist Party of China. In May 1949, he participated in the so-called “revolutionary work” of the Communist Party of China.

The founder of New Peking Opera, Chu Lanlan, who once performed the CCP’s red drama “Red Detachment of Women”, died on the 18th due to illness, at the age of 40. When one of Chu Lanlan’s apprentices expressed his condolences publicly, he regretted that he was “shocked to learn that she passed away due to complications of a certain epidemic pneumonia”, leaving behind a 7-year-old son.

On the 17th, Li Mingsheng, a member of the Communist Party of China and a member of the Chinese Writers Association, died in Beijing at the age of 68. He used to be the screenwriter and writer of the CCP’s popular TV drama documentary “The Long March Takes Off Tonight”.

On the 17th, Ren Jun, a member of the Communist Party of China and a retired cadre of the Beijing Opera Vocational Art Institute, died in Beijing at the age of 103. In his early years, Ren Jun starred in “Hongluan Jubilee” and “Picture of Promotion”, etc. He was called “Yan’an Mei Lanfang” and was highly praised by the late leaders of the Communist Party of China Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai.

On the 16th, Song Changrong, a member of the Communist Party of China, a performing artist of Peking Opera, and a descendant of the Xun School of Peking Opera, died at the age of 87. Song Changrong was a former member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial People’s Congress and the vice chairman of the Jiangsu Drama Association.

On December 14, the “Baoding Opera” WeChat public account issued an obituary stating that Xin Qiuhua, a member of the Chinese Dramatists Association, a national first-class actor, and an old Baoding performing artist, died in Baoding on December 13 at the age of 86. In the early 1960s, Xin Qiuhua went to Beijing and Beidaihe with the troupe to perform for the leaders of the Communist Party of China Liu Shaoqi and Zhou Enlai.

On December 11, Sun Wenxue, a famous duo actor in Northeast China and a national first-class actor, died of illness at the age of 73. Sun Wenxue is a native of Siping City, Jilin Province. In the 1990s, he performed for former CCP leader Jiang Zemin and former Premier Li Peng at the Great Hall of the People in the capital.

On the 3rd, An Zhishun, a member of the Communist Party of China, a composer, and a national first-class performer, died on the morning of the same day at the age of 90 because of illness. An Zhishun once sang at the Chinese Communist Party History Education and Practice Activities.

On the 1st, Lu Zhuguo, a member of the Communist Party of China, a member of the Writers Association, and the former deputy director of the Bayi Film Studio, died in Beijing at the age of 94 after “due to illness and treatment that failed.” Lu Zhuguo has written “Shangganling”, “Sparkling Red Star”, “Taihang Mountain” and other CCP red works.

Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, warned in the article “Rationality” in 2020: “This kind of plague comes with a purpose and purpose. It is to weed out members of the evil party and those who walk with the evil CCP.”

Master Li Hongzhi pointed out, “Stay away from the evil CCP, and don’t stand for the evil party, because behind it is a red devil, who behaves like a hooligan on the surface, and does all kinds of evil. God is about to eradicate it, and those who stand for it will be eliminated. If you don’t believe it, just wait and see. “

Editor in charge: Li Muen