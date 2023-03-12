Home News March “Together we are invincible” toured the streets of Riobamba
March "Together we are invincible" toured the streets of Riobamba

March "Together we are invincible" toured the streets of Riobamba

The Chimborazo Governorate organized a march for International Women’s Day, the objective was to commemorate all the women of Riobambeña. The streets of the city of Riobamba were the main stage, where Governor Ivan Vinueza together with other authorities such as the Political Chief Betty Yupangui and the Police Intendant General, Marcelo Polo Fuente, held the march in commemoration of the woman from Riobamba.

“Together we are invincible” is how the mobilization was named. The massive march toured the main streets of the city and had the participation of groups, associations and women’s groups from all over the province.

“Today all the women have concentrated, accompanied by the Governor in this commemoration that once again we are celebrating Women’s Day, the call was made to walk together in this march where we continue to fight, joining forces as women to fight for our rights and continue to occupy more spaces in the political, economic, sports fields, among others” emphasized Betty Yupangui.

On the other hand, Iván Vinueza highlighted and recognized the family of Mama Delia Caguana and other women and entities for Women’s Day “I want to recognize the effort and dedication to a woman who is no longer with us and to all the organizations and those warrior women who remain in the fight” he said.

