Maria Fernanda Aristizábal goes for the crown

Maria Fernanda Aristizábal goes for the crown

Tonight the name of the new Miss Universe will be known. The Colombian Mafe Aristizábal is one of the strong candidates to keep the crown.

Miss Universe reaches its 71st edition and tonight from New Orleans, United States, the name of the new beauty sovereign worldwide will be known.

Let’s remember that María Fernanda was elected Miss Colombia in 2019 but she could not compete in Miss Universe because the Raimundo Angulo contest no longer had the rights to send a representative.

At that time, the right to send a representative was granted to the newly created Miss Universe Colombia, where Valeria Ayos was elected.

Finally, the Miss Universe Colombia franchise, headed by its owner Natalie Ackerman, announced for this year that María Fernanda Aristizábal, who has already been separated from the National Beauty Contest and from the approved legal part, without impediments to represent the country in the contest of greatest beauty in the world.

In this sense, Mafe Aristizábal, a 25-year-old from Quindío, who has stood out in her previous presentations, is emerging as one of the strong candidates to fight for the crown of world beauty.

In her recent presentation, María Fernanda wore the piece ‘The Phoenix Queen’ “signed by @randy.severiche who was inspired by the beautiful landscapes that Colombia has, including the sunsets of the coffee axis, which show the beauty of a sunset accompanied by the aroma of coffee. She, in turn, was inspired by the resilient way in which Colombians do not stop growing and undertaking, like our Miss Universe Colombia 2022 @mafearistizabalu ”, she commented from Miss Universe Colombia 2022.

The coronation will take place today, January 14, at 8:00 p.m., Colombia time, and can be followed on the RCN channel.

