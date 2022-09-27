He will be tried with an abbreviated procedure, in front of the gup of Milan Angela Minerva, Francesco Angelini52, ended up in jail at the end of June after being accused of stalking Marialuisa Jacobellisports presenter of Dazn, who had denounced him about ten days before finding the courage to talk about that “climate of terror” in which he, with whom he had had a brief relationship, would have forced her to live, amid threats, violence physical and psychological.

At the end of July, following the investigations of the mobile squad coordinated by the prosecutor Pasquale Addesso, the investigating judge Livio Cristofano had ordered the trial with immediate rite (the preliminary hearing is skipped) and in these days Angelini, born in France and resident in Montecarlo, has chosen the abbreviated (date of hearing to be fixed), a closed-door trial with a one-third discount on the sentence in case of conviction.

On the day of his birthday Jacobelli, as he put it on the record, she realized that she had to leave that man who, after seeing a photo of him posted on Instagram, “started to insult me”. Once the relationship was cut off, the “nightmare” began, which went on from last January until the complaint. Angelini has a precedent for the same crime, always against a journalist. The host of Dazn, who has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram, where months ago she told of being a victim of stalking, had to move house and for a period chose not to post more photos or videos on her profile “for fear – as he reported – to be localized “. Also in April he, who had an “obsessive jealousy”, managed to convince her to let him into the house and then hit her with “slaps and punches”.