Home » Marijuana use in Casanare increased by 5% compared to the previous year, say health authorities – news
News

Marijuana use in Casanare increased by 5% compared to the previous year, say health authorities – news

by admin
Marijuana use in Casanare increased by 5% compared to the previous year, say health authorities – news

The Public Health Surveillance Office strengthened the information and surveillance system – VESPA, a file that has been disseminated in the different entities, making known the cases reported on the consumption of psychoactive substances in the department.

According to this bulletin, in epidemiological week No. 24, 39 cases were reported in Casanare, which correspond to the municipalities of Yopal (33), Monterrey (3), Orocué (2) and Villanueva (1).

The report indicates that the most widely used drug in Casanare is marijuana, with 61% of reported cases, increasing by 5% compared to the previous year.

Following the figures, 51% indicate that children between the ages of 6 and 14 are already consuming some type of psychoactive substance.

Regarding the figures of the previous year, for the same date, 228 cases were reported, while for this 2023, the department reaches 349, evidencing an increase of 49%.

For its part, 17% of the total cases reported to VESPA and SIVIGILA correspond to ages equal to or less than 14 years, 7% more than what was reported in 2021.

Source: Secretariat of Health of Casanare

See also  Shandong boss sells sea urchin and scallops for 5 yuan for a large bowl of sea oyster noodles for 10 years: Shandong prices make people cry

You may also like

Carabinieri threaten and patrol rear window in Bari...

“Guests of the Merciful” ascend Mount Arafat to...

Edicto Ricardo Córdoba Murillo – Chocó7días.com

Topolò, Europe. Voices from the border / 1...

Chile supports the Moroccan Sahara file

Russian Defense Minister makes a public appearance after...

Tourist markets around the world are hot as...

The lieutenant’s tales: the corporal cat

VIDEO In the wilaya of Oujda: The Minister...

DNP will present a strategy to accompany the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy