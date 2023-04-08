Home News Mario Jaramillo, former rector of the UDA, dies
News

by admin
Photo Reference by Mario Jaramillo / Flickr


The academic and journalistic world of the city of Cuenca is in mourning at the news of the death of Mario Jaramillo, a prominent Cuenca academic and former rector of the University of Azuay.

As confirmed by a family member, Jaramillo passed away this Saturday, April 8, 2023.

In addition to his work as rector, the academic served as a columnist for Diario El Mercurio for several years, and who leaves an indelible mark on the local press.

The family has not specified the reasons for his death, and more details are expected to be released in the coming hours.

Jaramillo leaves a legacy of academics and local journalism that will be remembered by the Cuenca community.

UDA

The University of Azuay joined the grief of the Cuenca community after hearing the sad news of the death of the former rector of this house of higher studies and prominent member of local society.

Through a statement of regret, the UDA expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Jaramillo, and recognizes his important contribution to the academic and cultural development of the city of Cuenca.

